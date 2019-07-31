|
|
Veronica "Roni" May Winchester
Veronica (Roni) Davis-Winchester "Grams" April 2, 1941-July 27, 2019 passed away Saturday morning.
Her final wish was to be cremated, but a short service and celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Christian Church located at 10162 Freshley Ave., Alliance, Ohio.
For full obituary and to send condolences and memories please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019