) Veronica Wanda Adam, born December 31, 1933 passed away surrounded by family on February 2, 2020. She worked at Akron Board of Education for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Ford and Steve Adam. She leaves behind her sister, Delora Street; "her children" Rod (fiancee Cindy Idone) and Tanya (Kenneth) Sherlock; grandchildren, Jessica, Jonathan, and Anna Rose Ford, Crystal and Tiffany Sherlock; and great- grandchildren. As requested by Veronica, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Newcomer, Akron Chapel has been entrusted with her care. Special thanks go to Bernice Robinson and Hospice for their compassionate care in Veronica's final months.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020