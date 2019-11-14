Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
442 Bell Street
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Vesta Lee Moton


1927 - 2019
Vesta Lee Moton Obituary
) Moton Vesta Lee (Shelton) Moton was called to her eternal home the evening of November 7, 2019. She was born April 14, 1927 in Centreville, AL to the late John Thomas and Belzie Shelton. Better known to family and friends as "Sister", Vesta was a licensed cosmetologist, a tailored seamstress and loved cooking, gardening and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Alfonzia; her daughter, Gwendolyn Moton; her grandson, Demetrius T'Juan Butler and Godson, John Dubose, Sr. Cherishing her memory are children, Vera Carroll, Carolyn Simmons, Amelia (Ronnie) Butler, Brian (Melinda) Moton, Bryant (Sandra) Moton, Marla (E.) Tucker; Godchildren, Kathy Dubose and Darryl Dubose and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 P.M., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 442 Bell Street, Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Jeffrey Dennis officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1097 Packard Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
