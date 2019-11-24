|
|
Vicki L. Brown, age 63, went home to be with her Mom on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Everett, Wash., she lived in the Akron area most of her life and graduated from Springfield High School. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Valencia; and brother, Walt, she is survived by her children, Danielle, Michael and Cindy; grandchildren, Callie (Dan), Christin (Shawn), Cammi, Aubrey, Ashton and Anna; great-grandchildren, Avery, Aria, Elaina and Emilyn; sisters, Elynor and Carol; and lifelong friend, Cincy. A celebration of Vicki's life will be held at a later date. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019