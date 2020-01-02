|
|
Vicki Gareri, 65, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019. She was born November 23, 1954 in Akron to Alfred and Glenna Gareri. She attended Coventry High School, graduating in 1973. Vicki had lived in Indiana and Kentucky, moving back to Ohio in 2014. She had been employed by Montgomery Ward, Bank One and Chase Bank for a number of years. She was an active member of Lockwood United Methodist Church, participating in church Bible study and volunteering in their food pantry. Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Gareri. She is survived by her mother, Glenna Gareri; sister, Connie Nagy; brother, James (Paula) Gareri; nieces and nephew, Lindsay Nagy, Kelley Nagy, Nicole (Jeff) David, Allison (Joseph) Bertison, Angela (David) Willis, and Michael (Alison) Gareri; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews; close friends, Chuck Lyons and the Fisher family; cat, Jaspurr, and dog, Rocky. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, where a memorial service will begin at 12 p.m., Pastor Jim Ellison officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lockwood United Methodist Church, 3680 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319, in memory of Vicki. Condolences and memories can be shared with Vicki's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020