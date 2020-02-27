|
Vicki L. Klett, 58, died peacefully on February 24, 2020 after a fierce battle with lung cancer. Vic was born June 27, 1961 in Akron, Ohio to the late James and Gale (Moats) Klett. Vic was an Akron area resident most of her life, lighting up the world wherever she traveled. Employed as a maintenance worker at the Summit County Sheriff's training facility in Green, Vic truly lived every single moment of life, leaving a lifetime of memories and stories for her many, many friends and family members. Fishing trips were legendary, Christmas cookie and candy trays will be missed by all. Everyone was blessed by her undying friendship, unbelievable generosity, willingness to help with painting, household projects the list is endless. Vic is survived by sister Linda (Mark, deceased) Trevorrow; brother, Jim (Francine) Klett; nieces, Juliann (Walter) Doerschuk, and Laura Trevorrow. Vic's passing will also be mourned by family members and a cadre of friends and co-workers. The family wishes to thank Vic's special friend Mary Boggs and her extended family for the special care shown to Vic throughout her life. Thanks also to Karen Zutali for her adoption of Vic's cat, Rhubarb. A huge debt of gratitude is extended to the current and past employees of the Summit County Sheriff's department. We salute all of you for the care, patience and love expressed to Vic for many years. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310, with Reverend Julie Blake Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the memorial service Saturday. Please visit hennessyfuneralhome.com to share a message or memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020