) Vickie Lynn Hudson, age 67, of Clinton, Ohio, passed away, after a brief illness, on July 3, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 12, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert and Vivian Yvonne (nee Shackelford) Halman. She is survived by two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) Derhammer and Zachary Hudson, all of whom are incredibly fortunate to have called her Mom. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, Evelyn Hudson; numerous relatives and friends, all of whom deeply loved her and who she deeply loved in return. Vickie dedicated her life to her family and to the public, serving her fellow citizens throughout her career as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. She was recognized by her family and all who knew her as an incredibly strong, independent, and loving woman. The world will forever be a little brighter for the lives she touched, and she will be deeply, deeply missed. Per her wishes, her remains were cremated and her ashes will be spread at the ocean in Florida by her sons, where many memorable family vacations were cherished. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, due to COVID-19, we do ask that everyone adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com