1/1
Vickie Lynn Hudson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Vickie Lynn Hudson, age 67, of Clinton, Ohio, passed away, after a brief illness, on July 3, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on October 12, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert and Vivian Yvonne (nee Shackelford) Halman. She is survived by two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) Derhammer and Zachary Hudson, all of whom are incredibly fortunate to have called her Mom. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, Evelyn Hudson; numerous relatives and friends, all of whom deeply loved her and who she deeply loved in return. Vickie dedicated her life to her family and to the public, serving her fellow citizens throughout her career as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. She was recognized by her family and all who knew her as an incredibly strong, independent, and loving woman. The world will forever be a little brighter for the lives she touched, and she will be deeply, deeply missed. Per her wishes, her remains were cremated and her ashes will be spread at the ocean in Florida by her sons, where many memorable family vacations were cherished. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, due to COVID-19, we do ask that everyone adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved