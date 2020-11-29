1/1
Vicky Joy Kanipes
1950 - 2020
Vicky J. Kanipes, 70, passed away peacefully November 21, 2020. Born April 28, 1950 to Clarence Kanipes and Helen Worrells, Vicky leaves a broken heart to many. To know Vicky, was to love Vicky. Vicky loved God and her church, playing cards with family and friends, drawing; instant lottery tickets; bingo and dancing. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mom, Edith; grandparents, Charles and Lucille Worrells and Floyd and Grace Kanipes; brothers, Charles Ports, James Ewing and John Kanipes; and nephew, Scott Ewing. Vicky is survived by her most faithful companion, dog Daisy Mae; sisters, Valerie Ewing, Karen Porter and Kimberly Kanipes; special sister-in-law, Beverly Ports; nieces and nephews, David (Tiffany) Ports, Anthony (Amber) Brown, April (Jon) Krabill, Jesse (Laurel) Ewing, Casey (Amber) Ewing, Melissa (Jeff) Zagar; aunts, Trudy Worrells and Dickie Worrells; and many special great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also mourning her loss are her special friends, Jan, Carol, Pam and Dan. A private service will be held for Vicky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
