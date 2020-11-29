Vicky J. Kanipes, 70, passed away peacefully November 21, 2020. Born April 28, 1950 to Clarence Kanipes and Helen Worrells, Vicky leaves a broken heart to many. To know Vicky, was to love Vicky. Vicky loved God and her church, playing cards with family and friends, drawing; instant lottery tickets; bingo and dancing. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mom, Edith; grandparents, Charles and Lucille Worrells and Floyd and Grace Kanipes; brothers, Charles Ports, James Ewing and John Kanipes; and nephew, Scott Ewing. Vicky is survived by her most faithful companion, dog Daisy Mae; sisters, Valerie Ewing, Karen Porter and Kimberly Kanipes; special sister-in-law, Beverly Ports; nieces and nephews, David (Tiffany) Ports, Anthony (Amber) Brown, April (Jon) Krabill, Jesse (Laurel) Ewing, Casey (Amber) Ewing, Melissa (Jeff) Zagar; aunts, Trudy Worrells and Dickie Worrells; and many special great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also mourning her loss are her special friends, Jan, Carol, Pam and Dan. A private service will be held for Vicky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.