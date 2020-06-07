March 22, 1943 May 15, 2020 Victor Wilson Andrews was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia and grew up in Portage Lakes, Ohio. He attended Coventry high school in 1959. He moved to Naples, Florida from 1979 until 2005 and he retired in Jackson Township, Ohio. My father started out at the age of 14 as a Masonary, and he grew his skills as a carpenter, and became a superintendent of a construction company. He had a general contracting license from Florida. He owned VW Andrews construction where he retired in Naples Fla.. He was preceded by parents, Aihleen and Frank Andrews; sister, Imogene Cable. Survivors are son, Vincent Andrews; daughter, Vickey Andrews; step sisters, Annamarie Fanizzi, Lisa Meredith, Renay Montague; niece and nephews, Rick Bennage, Robert Bennage, Donna Shimp; grandsons and granddaughter, Nathan Andrews, Tyler Andrews, and Victoria Andrews. He was a loving father, grandfather, and a friend to all who new him. Services at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW Canton, OH 44720, on June 14 at 1 p.m.







