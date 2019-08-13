|
|
Victor Bibby Victor Bibby, 95, lifelong resident of Ellet, Ohio, an Akron fireman, bricklayer, and Navy veteran, died on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Loretta Bibby (Devenny); a son, David (Mary) Bibby of Hartville, Ohio; and daughter, Cheryl (Stephen) Kegg of Chapel Hill, North Carolina as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren along with his daughter-in-law, Nancy Devenny her three children, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Larry Bibby and daughter, Diane Johnson, as well as his first wife, Edith Bibby (Lessick). Vic worked as a firetruck driver out of Akron Fire Station #4. He was a brick mason, working on buildings all over Akron along with several stone fireplaces. Vic served in WWII, stationed in San Francisco on the USS Lawrence and briefly in the Korean War. He resided on Horton Avenue for most of his life, on which he built three houses. After retiring from the Akron Fire Department and bricklaying, Vic pursued a lifelong hobby of fishing, spending many winters in Florida. He was an avid gardener, and loved to travel especially in his Airstream trailer. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, from 5 - 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, with a funeral service to be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019