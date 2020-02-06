|
Victor D. Rivera, 94, passed away February 3, 2020. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Victor served as a Merchant Marine and retired with 33 years of service as a painter/maintenance dept. at General Motors. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church where he was a faithful navigator in the Knights of Columbus and was a Deputy Grand Knight. Victor enjoyed dancing, cooking and traveling. He had traveled on 33 cruises. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; parents, Juan and Maria Rivera; first wife, Helen (Trumpka); son, Stephen; brother, Juan Rivera; sister, Marie Figerola; granddaughter, Linda Rivera; and grandson, John Smithers. Victor is survived by his sons, John (Maryann) Rivera of Streetsboro, Joseph (Laura) Rivera of Northfield Center; grandchildren, Julie Sotak (Andy), John, Jr., Jennifer Browning, Jeremy (Cherie), Dawn Nester (John), Linda Smithers, Joseph (Gabby), Dan and Gina; 25 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020