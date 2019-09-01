|
Victor "Vic" Paul Ferracane On August 29, 2019 Victor Paul Ferracane passed peacefully with his loving family and friends by his side. In his passing he leaves behind his beloved mother, Bonita Ferracane; father, Sam (Sunnie) Ferracane, Sr; daughter, Lauren; sons, Oscar, Anthony and Victor, Jr; brother, Sam (Jennifer); step siblings, Susan and Joseph; niece, Elisabeth; nephew, Samuel; aunts, uncles and cousins who have been an amazing part of his life. Victor was part of many wonderful things, including speaking to doctors of Akron General Medical Center and University of Akron students on the awareness of eating disorders and alcohol abuse and the effects these things have on a person's life. Even during his own struggles he selflessly helped others. Victor worked passionately with adults suffering from addictions, hoping to ease their pain. He would always extend an open NON judging hand whenever he could. Victor touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed by all. His family would like to extend a very special thanks and appreciation to Uncle Gailon, Aunt Debbie, Cousins Kerrie and Kellie and amazing friends Denny and Judy Wilson, Kathy Biglin, and to his highly respected mentor, Ron Rett for all their love, support and prayers. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Victor's name to the SPCA or the Interval Brotherhood Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019