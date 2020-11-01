Together Again Victor T. Norman Jr. -- a strong and fearless man with a gentle soul and inquisitive mind -- was the solid rock of his family. A classic tough guy, he spent more than three decades working as an officer with the Akron Police Department. But he was a dreamer and philosopher and a compassionate man, too. He loved to talk about religion, the origins of the universe and our special place in it. He dug all kinds of music (but Pink Floyd most of all), loved good wine (and any kind of beer), played the lottery like a champ and was an avid fan of the Indians, Browns, Cavs and Ohio State football. But most of all, he loved being a husband, dad and grandpa. He married his sweetheart, Carolyn L. Berrodin Norman in 1958, and they were inseparable for the next 58 years, devoting their lives to each other and to their family. They were a model of devotion and love, and an inspiration to their family and friends. Vic passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 90 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving sons, Michael (Ann) and Robert (Christine); grandchildren, Alex Norman, Katie Norman-Miwa (Akihisa), Maddie Norman and Mitchell Norman; brother, Kenneth Norman; sisters, Ruth Norman-Rexrode and Iolene Norman-Bragg; sister-in-law, Anne Berrodin; nieces, Shannon Berrodin-Pinter and Brigid BerrodinHoffman; nephews, Louis Berrodin III and Sean Berrodin and many other cousins, nephews and nieces. The son of Victor and Ida Norman, Vic was born on March 24, 1930, in Akron. He grew up in Camden-on-Gauley, West Virginia, and was a graduate of Cowen High School. He moved back to Akron in the 1950s, eventually joining the Akron Police Department. He worked there for 33 years, first as a patrol officer, then later as a detective. He eventually rose to the rank of lieutenant and spent the last years of his law enforcement career as the head of the Narcotics Bureau. He retired in 1990 and spent the ensuing decades hanging with his soulmate and wife, Carolyn, whom he adored. They reveled in life and in simple pleasures like Carolyn's antique shopping and spending time with their family. They were overjoyed when grandchildren started arriving in the 1990s, and spent the ensuing years loving them, caring for them and spoiling them, reveling in their accomplishments. Carolyn battled Alzheimer's Disease for the last few years of her life, and Vic took great and gentle care of her. Even at the end of his own life, he was selfless and focused on others, telling us not to fret or worry about him, that is was just his time to "float away across the universe." We will remember his wry sense of humor, unwavering optimism and the joy with which he lived his long and wonderful life. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Coventry Township. Inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In Memory of Victor Norman" to The Special Olympics
of Medina County, 4691 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256.