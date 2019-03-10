Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Victor Varner Obituary
Victor Varner, II

Victor Varner II, 37, departed this earthly life on March 2, 2019.

He graduated from Life Skills Center. He devoted his life to Christ at an early age and enjoyed fishing, making people laugh, he loved all types of music and cooking and grilling. He loved spending time with his family and kids and was a loving and devoted father of four beautiful children.

Victor was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Prigmore; great-grandmother, Mariah Lake; grandfather, Mark Sims; grandparents, Robert and Eveyn Varner and special aunt, Renee Varner. To cherish his loving memory, he leaves his dearest mother, Mariah Sims; father, Victor (Sheila) Varner; daughters, Christin and Sy'rijah and sons, Soloman and Sy'ierre; grand-daughter, Malia; brothers, Raeshawn, Anthony, Gabriel and Christian; sister, Kendra; loving girlfriend, Jennifer Pilot and a host of other family and friends.

The Sims and Varner family thank you for your love, cards, kind words, visits and most important, your prayers.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o of the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
