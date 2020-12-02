1/1
Victoria A. Maher
Victoria A. Maher (nee Macchio), age 82, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Molly (nee Amicucci) Macchio, her sister, Anna Macchio, and her brother, Michael Macchio. Victoria is survived by her children, Dean Anthony (Teresa) Maher, Gary Maher and Karen Tracey Maher; her grandchildren, Michael, Blake, Kayla and Shaymus and her great-grandchildren, Zander and Gannon. Vicki loved to volunteer throughout her life and most recently was very involved with Mother of Sorrows Church in Peninsula, St. Mary's Church in Hudson and as a member of The Hudson Players. She also loved Angels and spreading the joy and blessings they brought and was mother and grandmother to many beloved pets. If you met Vicki, you knew her. She was outgoing, warm, welcoming and friend to many. She was also devoted to her family and was a wonderfully dedicated and loving Mom and Grandmother. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Victoria's name to The American Kidney Fund (www.KidneyFund.org). Due to current circumstances, Victoria's Mass of Christian Burial will be held later in the Spring with dates to be announced. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. Arrangements by Johnson Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio www.johnsonromito.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
