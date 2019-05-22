Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton Grace Brethren Church
6283 Market Avenue North
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Grace Brethren Church
6283 Market Avenue North
Canton, OH
Victoria Darrah Obituary
Victoria Darrah (nee Hixson)

Victoria Darrah (nee Hixson), age 68, passed away and went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a hard fought two-year battle with cancer.

She was a dedicated and loving wife, step-mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as an avid reader and active member of Grace Church of Greater Akron. Victoria graduated from Buchtel High School and worked for United Airlines for 37 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Hixson and her mother, Margaret Hixson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne "Bud" Darrah; her sister, Mary Schradel; her stepsons, Jeffrey (Lyssa) Darrah, Jonathan (Danielle) Darrah, and Jason (Jennifer) Darrah; as well as grandchildren, Justin, Melissa, Justin, Taylor, Jamie, Erika, Brittany, and McKinley.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at Canton Grace Brethren Church, 6283 Market Avenue North, Canton, OH 44721. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church/Ellet Campus, 211 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019
