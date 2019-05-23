|
Victoria Darrah (nee Hixson)
Victoria Darrah (nee Hixson), age 68, passed away and went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a hard fought two-year battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at Canton Grace Brethren Church, 6283 Market Avenue North, Canton, OH 44721. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the service Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church/Ellet Campus, 211 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019