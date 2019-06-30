Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Second St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Victoria Grace (Mariani) Scharf

Victoria Grace (Mariani) Scharf Obituary
Victoria Grace (Mariani) Scharf

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Victoria Grace Scharf, 33, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019.

Born in Akron on December 3, 1985 to Virginia Mariani and George Scharf, Victoria was a 2004 graduate of Tallmadge Christian Academy. Victoria was a talented, charismatic, smart, and funny person. She loved her family and adored her son, Holden.

In addition to her parents, George and Virginia, and her son, Holden, Victoria is survived by brother, Joe Scharf; half-brother, Anthony (Amanda) Scharf and half-sister Emily Scharf; aunt, Mary Mariani; uncle, Tony (Fuskaso) Mariani; uncle Joe (Terri) Scharf; aunt, Rose Conrad; as well as many loving cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 5, 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Second St. in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Victoria's son. Holden, care of the Scharf family.

(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
