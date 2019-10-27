|
Victoria L. "Vicki" Stevens, age 71, passed away on October 24, 2019. Born in Akron to Lewis and Sylvia Moss, she lived most of her life in the Akron area. Vicki retired from the Akron Public Schools, where she was a secretary for many years. She enjoyed traveling, cross stich, and was an excellent seamstress. Vicki loved spending time with her granddaughters. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Sylvia Moss, she is survived by her loving companion of 37 years, Robert Grenus; son, Jason; daughter, Toni (Mike) Mervine; granddaughters, Kylie Stewart and Audrey Mervine; brothers, Pat (Barb) and Louie (Janet) Moss; sister, Diane (Andy, deceased) DiBartolomeo; special aunt, Mary Moss; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Copley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019