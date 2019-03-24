Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 849-5627
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens
4244 Madison Street
New Port Richey, FL 34652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Panetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Panetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria Panetti Obituary
Victoria Panetti

Victoria Panetti (nee Lemick), age 90, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away on March 7, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ettore. She was the youngest of all her sisters and a brother. She leaves behind nieces and nephews, Dennis (Melody) Moncrief, Sandra (Steve) Makara, Dino (Vickie) Massaroni, Paula Moore, Barbara Ann Smith, Debra Karns, Terry Lemick, Andrew Lemick, Patricia Moncrief; 2nd cousin, Nancy Smith; and great nephew, Daniel (Heather) Makara. She also leaves behind her friends, Pat Fagerson, Frieda Lytle, Betty Brunner, Helen Foggia, Loraine Kirst, and many others.

Many thanks are extended to her local caretaker, Pam Griffin and her husband, Dan, who spent many hours caring for and loving Vickie.

There will be a funeral liturgy by Steve Makara, her nephew, at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens (Chapel of Memories), 4244 Madison St., New Port Richey, FL 34652 at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Vickie's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now