Victoria Panetti



Victoria Panetti (nee Lemick), age 90, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away on March 7, 2019 at her home.



She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ettore. She was the youngest of all her sisters and a brother. She leaves behind nieces and nephews, Dennis (Melody) Moncrief, Sandra (Steve) Makara, Dino (Vickie) Massaroni, Paula Moore, Barbara Ann Smith, Debra Karns, Terry Lemick, Andrew Lemick, Patricia Moncrief; 2nd cousin, Nancy Smith; and great nephew, Daniel (Heather) Makara. She also leaves behind her friends, Pat Fagerson, Frieda Lytle, Betty Brunner, Helen Foggia, Loraine Kirst, and many others.



Many thanks are extended to her local caretaker, Pam Griffin and her husband, Dan, who spent many hours caring for and loving Vickie.



There will be a funeral liturgy by Steve Makara, her nephew, at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens (Chapel of Memories), 4244 Madison St., New Port Richey, FL 34652 at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Vickie's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary