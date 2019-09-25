|
Victoria R. Miske RITTMAN -- Victoria R. Miske, age 93, of Rittman, formerly of Norton, passed away on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019, at her son's residence in Rittman, following a period of declining health. Victoria was born on March 20, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Faustina (Marzano) LaSalle and married Harry Miske in 1976 in Akron. Harry preceded her in death in 1995. She graduated from Central High School with the class of 1945 and worked as a cashier for the Kroger's on Waterloo Rd. for 31 years, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed crafting, was a phenomenal seamstress, and she loved to dance. Surviving are son, Mitchell (Terry) Price of Rittman; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson; daughter-in-law, Linda Hentsch of Columbus, OH; brother, Joseph (Patricia) LaSalle of FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Price, and her daughter, Donna Jubara. Per Victoria's wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019