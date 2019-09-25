Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Miske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria R. Miske


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria R. Miske Obituary
Victoria R. Miske RITTMAN -- Victoria R. Miske, age 93, of Rittman, formerly of Norton, passed away on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019, at her son's residence in Rittman, following a period of declining health. Victoria was born on March 20, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Faustina (Marzano) LaSalle and married Harry Miske in 1976 in Akron. Harry preceded her in death in 1995. She graduated from Central High School with the class of 1945 and worked as a cashier for the Kroger's on Waterloo Rd. for 31 years, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed crafting, was a phenomenal seamstress, and she loved to dance. Surviving are son, Mitchell (Terry) Price of Rittman; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson; daughter-in-law, Linda Hentsch of Columbus, OH; brother, Joseph (Patricia) LaSalle of FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Price, and her daughter, Donna Jubara. Per Victoria's wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now