Vilma "Vicki" Anna (Gehrke) Hesse, 86, of Akron, formerly of Sandusky, passed away late Monday morning, June 24, 2019, in the peaceful surroundings of the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley, OH with her family at her bedside.



Born on July 26, 1932 in Bronx, New York, to Albert and Sophie (Gohler) Gehrke. She was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City and had her first job at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Vicki married her loving husband, Robert A. "Bob" Hesse on August 7, 1954. She and Bob moved several times throughout his career spending most of their time in Sandusky, OH where she retired from Lawyers Title Insurance Company. Most recently, she was a resident at Ohio Living Rockynol, in Akron. She loved animals (more than people). Vicki was an avid cross-stitcher and knitter. She was constantly busy, participating in the church choir, golf, bowling, and bridge clubs throughout her life. Vicki loved to read, hear about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sneak treats to any dog who came to visit. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal church, in Akron, at the time of her passing. Friends and family remember her as an 'interesting' cook and marveled at her ability to trip over air, a trait she passed down to her daughters.



She appreciated her friends and the staff at Rockynol who loved and supported her during her thirteen years with them.



Vicki is survived by three children, Paul (Margo) Hesse of Wooster, Susan (Bill) Pike of Bolton, CT and Nancy (Jeff Jenkins) Hesse of Barberton; her grandchildren, Jonathan (Virginia) Hesse, W. Ryan Pike, Sean (Beth) Pike, Cassandra (Craig) Johnson, Ashleigh Darkhorse, Victoria Hesse, and Brendon (Alyson) Pike; as well as nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; and her cherished dogs, Toby and Potter.



A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2019, at 1 pm at the Ohio Living Rocknol Chapel, 1150 West market Street, Akron, OH 44313.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333 or to Ohio Living Rockynol, 1150 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313.



Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Vicki's family at davidfkoch.com.