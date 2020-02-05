|
|
) Vilma Saxon, age 89, suddenly left this earth on February 2, 2020 to join her eight brothers and sisters, her parents and many other friends and relatives in heaven. She was the youngest of nine children born to Jozsef and Helena Tholt. She grew up in Barberton, Ohio, graduated from Barberton High School in 1948, and married her best friend and lifelong partner, Robert Saxon, upon his return from the Korean War. Mom and Dad were inseparable through the best and worst of times and were the true definition of undying love throughout their sixty-six years of marriage. It would be hard to meet a more tender and caring person and two people so in love with each other. She always found the good in everyone and everything. Meeting Mom was meeting a friend for life. Bob and Vilma raised five children, Mary Anne Loftus (Andy Zanin) of Stow, Robert (Kathleen) of Norton, Michael (Jennifer) of Copley, Margaret (PJ) Evans of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and David (Christine) of Palo Alto, California. Mom's caring love and tender touch will be missed by all of us and by her eleven grandchildren, Jay Loftus, Sarah (JR) Bisher, Katie (Jake) Garland, Matt, Annie, Steven, Emily, Stephanie (Tim) Simmonds, Megan Evans, Kip, and Wyatt; five great-grandchildren, Camilla, Oliver, Claire, Lucy, and Berlynn. Mom had incredibly strong faith and a wonderful set of values and was a role model for all of us. Calling hours will be TOMORROW, February 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY FUNERAL HOME, 1990 South Main St. in Akron. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314. Burial at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020