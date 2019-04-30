|
Vina "Vi"
Lucinda Thurmer
"TOGETHER FOREVER"
Vina "Vi" Lucinda Thurmer, age 78, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Barberton, Ohio.
Vi is survived by her three brothers, John Parsons, Robert (Bob) Parsons and Paul Parsons; three children, Carol Lea D'Andrea (James), Norman William "Bill" Thurmer (Stefanie), and Richard Allan Thurmer (Charity); 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was extremely loving and proud of her family.
Born in Edwight, West Virginia September 12, 1940; Vi has rejoined her husband of 55 years, Norman William Thurmer. She was also preceded in death by parents, John and Addie (nee: Blosser) Parsons and three siblings, Carol Deutcher, Faye Hall, and Emogene Lloyd.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the Barberton Oncology Department and the Barberton Hospice Department.
The family will receive friends, THURSDAY, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, FRIDAY, May 3 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019