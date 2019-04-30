Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Vina Thurmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vina Lucinda Thurmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vina Lucinda Thurmer Obituary
Vina "Vi"

Lucinda Thurmer

"TOGETHER FOREVER"

Vina "Vi" Lucinda Thurmer, age 78, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Barberton, Ohio.

Vi is survived by her three brothers, John Parsons, Robert (Bob) Parsons and Paul Parsons; three children, Carol Lea D'Andrea (James), Norman William "Bill" Thurmer (Stefanie), and Richard Allan Thurmer (Charity); 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was extremely loving and proud of her family.

Born in Edwight, West Virginia September 12, 1940; Vi has rejoined her husband of 55 years, Norman William Thurmer. She was also preceded in death by parents, John and Addie (nee: Blosser) Parsons and three siblings, Carol Deutcher, Faye Hall, and Emogene Lloyd.

The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the Barberton Oncology Department and the Barberton Hospice Department.

The family will receive friends, THURSDAY, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, FRIDAY, May 3 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now