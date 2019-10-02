Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Vince Caetta


1962 - 2019
Vince "Vinnie" Caetta Vince Caetta, 57, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2019. Vincent has now been reunited with his mother, Jean, on their next journey. "Vinnie" was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High school. His quirky style, infectious personality and unconditional devotion to the ones around him will remain in the hearts of his family, friends and loved ones forever. Viewing will be held at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, Thursday October 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. with a service immediately following at 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
