Vince Santoferraro Vincent D. Santoferraro, 66, of Richfield, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 27, 2019. Born in Akron, Vince was a creative and kind man - traits that served him well in his life's work as an entrepreneur. A graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School and The University of Akron, Vince established a business, Vanto Builders. Some of the finest and most loved bars and restaurants in the area were built by Vince and his team, and his love for his work and all whom he worked with lives on in those spaces. He was a proud Italian, beloved husband, spirited father of two daughters, and blessed to have a group of loyal, lifetime friends. After proposing to Maria at the top of the Eiffel Tower, they lived and loved happily ever after for 25 years. His sense of humor and disposition made all feel welcome and at ease. Always of service to others, but quietly, so as to empower all, a teacher in disguise passing on his skills, knowledge, passion, and wisdom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent (Jimmy) and Frances; brother-in-law, David, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Maria; daughters, Jennifer and Amy; sisters, Adele Berardi and Celeste (Don) Miller; nephews, David and Matt; his extended family of in-laws, countless cousins and dear friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. You can honor Vince's giving nature by performing a selfless act of service or donating to Archbishop Hoban High School. Please visit Vince's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019