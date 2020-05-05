Vincent A. Panaia, 82, of Akron died May 2, 2020 from the Covid19 Virus. He lived in Akron all of his life until three years ago when him and Jean his wife, went to live out their lives at Pebble Creek Nursing Facility. Vince graduated from North High School and found an interest in boxing at a gym in North Hill. In his spare time, he worked with his Dad Angelo at his shoe repair shop. He married his love Jean at the age of 20 and they will be married for 63 years in June. Vincent bought a Texaco Gas Station at 108 Main St. Vince started working for Sible Construction laying asphalt which become Highway Asphalt-Kenmore Construction. He retired with 30 years of service with Local Teamsters 348. Vincent enjoyed working on classic cars his favorite was a 35 Ford Coupe him and Mike his son, built from the bottom up. One of his favorite places was working in the garage, working on cars. He had a love for animals. We will all miss his Sunday dinners with family, which his mother started years ago from our Italian Heritage. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ulrich; father, Angelo Panaia; brother, Philiph Panaia; siters, Violanda Desimone; niece, Flora Lynn Megenhardt; brothers-in-law, Don Smith, Frank Desimone, Nick Desimone, and grandson, Tommy Morneweck. Vincent is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Mike (Anne) Panaia; daughters, Diana (Tom) Morneweck and Laura (Jim) Chilinski; sisters, Rose Smith, Medaline Desimone; grandchildren, Jana Fuller, Julianne (Kenny) Lambeth, Robert (Katrina) Morneweck, Dan (Diana) Panaia, and Amanda (Tom) Smith; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Goodwin, McKenna and Greyson Neuwirth, Emelyn and Kennison Lambeth, Hutch Morneweck, Tommy Smith, and Anthony Panaia; many nieces and nephews; Vince's long life friends, Ronnie Stephanoff, Paul and Sally Jackson, Tom and Stela Stits, his partner in crime, Joe Catron. A special thank you to Pebble Creek staff Charlotte Scherer Cathy Dawson and his favorite nurse, Kris Gingerich. A drive by visitation will be held 12:30 until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.









