Vincent Damicone 81 of Munroe Falls, formerly of Kent and Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 following complications of a stroke. He was born March 23, 1939 in Ravenna, OH to John and Amelia (Caniglia) Damicone. Vince graduated from Ravenna High School in 1957 and then joined the United States Army. His career included working at the Ravenna Arsenal, Ohio Highway Department, and Gougler Industries before ultimately retiring from The Bonnot Company in 2006. In retirement, Vince enjoyed working part-time at Haasz Automall. A lifetime member of Ravenna Moose Lodge #1234, Vince was a Moose Legion member and Fellowship Degree recipient. He was also a member of VFW Post #1055. Vince enjoyed bocce, bowling, euchre, traveling, and lasting friendships from his club involvement. The family is especially proud of Vince's generous donation of blood to the American Red Cross. From 1993-2019 he donated 144 units of blood which equates to 18 gallons. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Red Cross or a charitable organization of your choice. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Karen (Marshall); and sons, Marcus of Akron, Lucas (Tiffany) of Worthington, Troy (Lori) of Peninsula, and Travis of Columbus. Vince was a very proud Grandpa to grandsons, Leo, Anthony, and Mario. He also leaves behind siblings: Sr Theresa Damicone O.P. and Sr Marie Damicone O.P. both of Our Lady of the Elms Akron, Paul Damicone of Ravenna, and Fran (Patrick) Neeley of Dagsboro, DE; and sister-in-law, JoAnn (Bruno) Damicone of Ravenna. Additional survivors include a large extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Damicone Jr. Calling hours will be from 10:30 AM to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. It is requested that everyone interested in attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private family service will be held with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. Condolences and memories of Vincent may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.