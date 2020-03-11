Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St.
Akron, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St.
Akron, OH
Vincent Edward Felber


1962 - 2020
Vincent Edward Felber Obituary
Vincent Edward Felber, age 58, passed away on March 7, 2020. Vince was born in Akron, Ohio on February 25, 1962. He graduated from Garfield High School, Class of 1980 and earned an advertising degree from Kent State University. Vince quickly discovered that he has a passion for serving the community, which led him to a career change. He graduated from the Police Academy and joined the Akron Police Department in 1992. He retired as a Detective after 20 years of service. Vince had many interests, including traveling to Italy, golf, politics, reading, volunteering, and especially gardening. He also enjoyed writing and was a published author. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Anita Felber; sister, Dina Felber, for whom Vince served as a guardian, advocate, and lifelong protector; sister, Teri (Dave) Kozy; nephew, David Kozy; niece, Rachel (Mike) Murawski. We will be forever grateful to his many friends and relatives who helped him through the difficult times he faced while fighting cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
