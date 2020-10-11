1/1
Vincent P. Rowland
1958 - 2020
Vincent Paul Rowland, 62, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Vince was born on January 11, 1958 to the late Gene and Rosemary Rowland and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Kenmore High School in 1976, going on to attend the University of Akron. Vince was with the Hilton Inn West for over 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, a wonderful cook, loved fishing, and made friends with everyone he met, especially at the Getaway Pub and with the morning walkers at Summit Mall. In addition to his parents; Vince was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Koly. He is survived by his beloved life-partner and best friend, Shelly Babcock and her children, Michael Babcock and Katie (Collin) Glavic; daughters, Elisa (Eric) Olalde and Erika (Dustin) Towne; brother, Joseph Rowland; sister, Mary (Michael) Zubovic; brother-in-law, Ron Koly; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit MetroParks Foundation, Seiberling Nature Relam Fund at https://foundation.summitmetroparks.org/donate-in-memory-honor/




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
