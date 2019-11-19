Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Paul Jaggers


1986 - 2019
Friday November 15, 2019 Vincent Paul Jaggers (AKA Giovanni Armani) passed away unexpectedly. Vincent was born on June 11, 1986. He leaves behind one son, Kolton C Jaggers; many children he has raised on his own. His mother, Sandra; father, Robert Sr. (Lilly); sister, Amanda (Marcus) Tyfni Lewis (Tim); brothers, Robert Jr (Monica) and Daniel (Dianne). Many extended family and friends. In life Vincent loved art, and left his art work on many to be remembered. He had a heart of gold. Please join the family in remembrance TONIGHT November 19, 2019 from 5-7 with a 6:30 service at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron OH 44305. (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
