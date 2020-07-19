Vincent Paul Smith, 54. On July 1st, 2020 Vincent went home to be with the Lord. Vince was born on March 19, 1965 in Barberton, Ohio to his parents, Walter and Suzanne Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda; Father, Walter and nephew, John Paul Snow. He is survived by his children: Cara Dawn, (Lilly and Joey) Amber Lynn, (Dakota) and Jaxon Paul`. As well as siblings: Joe, Nick, Julie, and Tim who reside in Florida and Tommy in Ohio he left behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends. Vince was the proud owner and operator of S&S Extruders, Inc. since 1997, he was in expert in the field and was highly respected. Vince was blessed with a great sense of humor and the gift of always being able to make people laugh. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, golf and ride his four Wheelers. He truly loved his toys Vince was a true man's man and will be sadly missed by many. There will be no calling hours however there will be a Celebration of his Life. Please check in on Facebook for further details and donation options for Vince's children.







