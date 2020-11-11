1/1
VINCENT WILLIAM BARAN
{ "" }
Vincent William Baran Vincent William Baran, age 7, of Hudson passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved parents, Benjamin and Lindsay (nee Hawke) Baran; his three siblings, Adelaide Ruth, Damien Paul, and Cecilia Susan Baran; his loving grandparents, William and Connie Hawke and Paul and Paula Baran. His infectious joy, unusual empathy, and fierce passion for life inspired all who knew him. Vinny loved playing with Legos, making people laugh with his silly antics, and waging pretend battles with his many toy swords. A curious boy with a strong imagination, he loved writing stories and developed promising acting skills while role playing with his siblings. Vinny showed a strong faith in God and for many years insisted on attending Mass in a dapper suit and tie. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 in the chapel at Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, Hudson, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to current circumstances and limited capacity at the church, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hudson. The Mass will be streamed beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 on the church's website (www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/stmaryhudson). Interment will be held privately at Markillie/St. Mary Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Vincent's name to Seton Catholic School (www.setoncatholicschool.org) or to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference via check sent to St. Mary Parish, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements by Johnson Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
in the chapel at Seton Catholic School
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Memories & Condolences
21 entries
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
November 10, 2020
Ben- my heart breaks for you and your family. I cannot begin to imagine or understand what you are going through, but please know that my thoughts, sympathies, and prayers are with you now and always.
Lee
Lee Fisher
Friend
November 10, 2020
Vincent was and still is a special young man, a stranger to no one. I know he blessed everyone around him and through all the memories we all have, he will always bless us with joy and happiness. My heart hurts for you and your family and I pray God holds you all in his loving arms.
Russ Kear, Pool gate attendant at Country Club of Hudson
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
James Pytlik
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Baran Family,
We are deeply saddened to learn of this terrible loss. Our prayers are with you.
Ben & Tia Phillips
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
Dear Baran Family,
Sending prayers for you and your entire family. With our deepest condolences. May God be with you in this time of sadness, and also lift you up in this most difficult time.

With our deepest sympathy,
The Popick Family
Nicole Popick
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
We give you our sympathy and heartfelt prayers. With Love, Ron and Marianne DuBois
Ron & Marianne DuBois
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Baran Family,
You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time. Please know we grieve along with you. May God be with you all and provide some comfort.
With love and thoughts,
The Lehmann Family
Matt and Kristi Lehmann
Friend
November 10, 2020
Our prayers are with you Baran family. May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

God Bless,
Tepsick Family
Jason Tepsick
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Baran Family,
We are thinking of you and praying for your family. We are so sorry for you unimaginable loss. God bless your little boy and your entire family.
With deepest sympathy,
The Zupancic Family
Brian, Jen, Harper and Charlie
Jennifer Zupancic
Classmate
November 10, 2020
My dear little cousin, you always had a twinkle in your eye and a smile as big as the sun. You are loved by so many and will be that ray of sunshine on a gloomy day. Rest peacefully always ♥
Colleen Sniecinski Rytlewski
Family
November 10, 2020
Ben and Lindsay, our thoughts and prayers have been with you all since we heard about Vincent’s passing. Please continue to count on our prayers for the months and years to come. May the blessed Mother envelope your family under her loving mantle and continue to comfort you and draw you closer to her loving Son. Love, Stephen and Mary Walther and family
Mary walther
Friend
November 10, 2020
God Bless this wonderful boy❤❤❤❤
The Gedeon Family
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your unimaginable loss. He sounds like such a wonderful boy. We are thinking of you and your family and praying for God to lift you up in this time of need.
Lindsay Malone
November 10, 2020
