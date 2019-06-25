Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity
Akron, OH
View Map
Vincent Zampelli Obituary
Vincent Zampelli

Vince Zampelli passed away on June 21, 2019.

He was born on March 22, 1931, in Akron, OH to Vincenzo and Colonna Zampelli. He was raised in Akron and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950, serving for six years as a Navigator on B-29s and B-36s. He departed military service as a First Lieutenant in 1956, married Addie, and they settled in Akron. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Kent State and went on to complete a 30+ year career as an accountant with Teledyne Monarch. He was a dedicated volunteer and loved helping people, accumulating 26,153 volunteer hours at St. Thomas and Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital and donating countless gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He was a 50+ year devoted parishioner of Blessed Trinity (St. Martha Church), and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael and sister, Mary (Pratt). He is survived by his wife, Addie of 62 years; sons, Vince (Helen), Patrick, Edward and Rick (Jayne); grandchildren, Kenny, Natalie (Tim) Hoover, and Tristan, great grandchildren, Justin and Brittney; many cousins, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

Visitation will be held at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (936 North Main St.) on June 27th, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral mass at Blessed Trinity in Akron on June 28th, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Summa Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
