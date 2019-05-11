Viola E. Busson TOGETHER AGAIN



DOYLESTOWN -- Viola E. Busson, age 89, passed away on May 9, 2019. Born on February 8, 1930 to the late David and Elva (Burgur) Rohr, she was a life resident of Doylestown.



Viola was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was also a 50-year member of the Barberton Moose Lodge #759. Viola loved the outdoors and gardening.



Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill"; sister, Thelma Csondor; brothers, Clarence and John (Amelia) Rohr; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Busson; sister-in-law, Amy Rohr, she is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Donna), Kenneth (Bonnie), Dennis (Mary), David (Brenda), Gary (Marsha), Gerald (Dana), Ronald, Ralph (Shelly); daughters, Janice (Richard) Anderson, Patricia Smetzer (Vinnie Monteleone), Terri (Paul) Gadosik, Nancy (Scott) Adams; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Felix, Mildred Busson, Esther Henry; brother, David (Wanda) Rohr; sister-in-law, Dolores Rohr; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



The family would like to express a most gracious thank you to Pleasant View Health Care Staff and Harbor Light Hospice Staff.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019