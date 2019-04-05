Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Viola Franchi DeLeo passed away April 1, 2019 after a long and fruitful life, at 101 years of age. Born February 2, 1918, she is a heroic figure of endurance and faith. Her life story leaves a legacy of faith and courage. She journeyed from Pratoianni, Italy on a packed steam ship on the long journey over the Atlantic at the age of 3. She arrived in the United States through Ellis Island in 1921 with her mother Sofia, her sister Clothilda, and three brothers, Artillio, Americas, and Ritzerio. Her name is written on the Wall of Honor at Ellis Island. Her family settled in Philadelphia, where she married Lebro in 1941. In the early years of World War II, she worked as a seamstress in a factory, making uniforms for the United States military. After the war, her family journeyed to Ohio in 1947. She raised a family of four sons. She used her skills to become a renowned seamstress in Akron, sewing draperies and furniture coverings. She often said she had "gold in her fingers" because of her skills. She was a woman of the Christian faith, always honoring God in all she did. Upon retirement, she moved to Florida, making friends wherever she went. Her journeys did not end there. She moved from Florida back to Silver Lake, Ohio, then to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and finally to Hudson, Ohio, where she spent her later years. At 101 years, she was the longest living member among her brothers and sister. She is survived by sons, Timothy (Vickie), William (Sandra), Robert (Julie), and Jack (Amy); grandsons, Stephen, Paul, Brent, and Jereme; her granddaughters, Stephanie and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, Sophia, Nicholas, Charity, Judah, Reese, Cohen, and Angelo. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, with visitation from 2 p.m. until service time. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
