Viola Josephine Love gained her heavenly wings on November 27, 2020 at the blessed age of 80. She was a lifetime resident of the Akron, Ohio community and was greatly loved by many family and friends. Homegoing Celebration will on Saturday, December 5, 2020. 12 p.m. at Holiness Church of Christ, 1820 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where the family will received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o P.O. Box 64, Akron, OH 44309