Viola M. Klar 01/31/1920-05/17/2019 A genuine lady from Tallmadge, Ohio and Ft. Myers, Fla., she was wife to Russell W. Klar for 70 years. Viola was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and had many talents. She was accomplished on the piano and a homemaker with an extraordinary decorating expertise. She was loved by all and we will all miss her greatly. She is survived by her two daughters, Sharol Wray (Jerry), and Jimelle Collins (Jack); four grandchildren, Denny Leek (Alana), Deanna Marinelli (Joe), Jaye Worden (Dexter), Justin Collins; nine great grandchildren, Chris Burkett, Denny, Daniel and Brittany Leek, Jacob, John and Jack Worden, Riley and Tyler Collins. Morning Service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 08/22/2019 Tallmadge 1st Congressional Church 85 Heritage Dr. Tallmadge Ohio, followed with a brunch at the Venue on the Circle for family and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019