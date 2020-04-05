Home

Viola M. Rizzo

Viola M. Rizzo Obituary
Viola M. Rizzo, 91, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Village of Saint Edward in Green. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions Mass attendance is prohibited. To accommodate the restrictions, Mass will be available for live-streaming on Facebook at facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHomes/live/ beginning 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church, (Memorare Center) 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44319. Full obituary will be printed later or go to Anthonyfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
