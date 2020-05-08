) Viola May Vandegrift, age 79, of Coventry, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly May 1, 2020 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1941 in Akron, the daughter of the late Glenn and Grace (nee Coffee) Knapp. Viola was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed flower gardening, working outdoors and keeping an immaculate house. In the neighborhood she was known as "Mrs. Clean", and you better take your shoes off when you visit her home, lol. When her children were growing up, she was extremely involved with their activities, such as being a Boy Scout Master, a Girl Scout Leader and Saturday commutes to Suffield for archery. Once her grandchildren and great-grandchild arrived, she was there for them with all of their activities as she was for her own children. Her family was her life! Viola was also a member of Firestone Park Christian Church. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Charles G. Vandegrift, whom she married July 22, 1961; her children, Timothy G. (Mary) Vandegrift and Pamela May (Michael Phillips) Underwood; her three granddaughters, Amber Marie (Kevin Dile) Vandegrift, Traci Michelle (David) Plungas and Kayley May Underwood; her great-grandson, Brayden James Ratliff; and her sister, Reva Newman; her dear cousin, Millie Kolinoff; her nephew, Thomas (Krystal) Newman and their children, Nicholas and Rayce Newman. Her son-in-law, James "Beaver" Underwood, also survives; along with many other family members and friends. Private services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Firestone Park Christian Church, 40 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, Ohio 44301, in Viola's memory. A celebration of life service for everyone, will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2020.