1/1
Viola Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Williams went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at People's Baptist Church, 525 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307. Funeral services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com and facebook.com/sommervillefuneralservices. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved