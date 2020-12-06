Viola Williams went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at People's Baptist Church, 525 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307. Funeral services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
and facebook.com/sommervillefuneralservices
. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320.