1/1
Violet C. Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On Nov. 13, 2020, Violet was reunited with the love of her life, Jim Sharp. Reaching the age of 95, Violet lived a full life. She and Jim loved to travel and were very involved in their church, Grace Baptist. Always a hard worker, she met Jim in the machine shop where they both worked. After getting married, she went to cosmetology school and had a beauty shop in her home for years. She worked alongside Jim when they owned Post Products. Although they never had children of their own, Violet enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. Violet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim and her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Mary Snyder and Tom Madden for all the help they gave Violet after Jim had passed. Also a special thanks to Dennis and Sharon Nutt for their years of friendship. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 16, 1 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Homes McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Violet's memory to Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330.928.1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved