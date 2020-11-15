CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On Nov. 13, 2020, Violet was reunited with the love of her life, Jim Sharp. Reaching the age of 95, Violet lived a full life. She and Jim loved to travel and were very involved in their church, Grace Baptist. Always a hard worker, she met Jim in the machine shop where they both worked. After getting married, she went to cosmetology school and had a beauty shop in her home for years. She worked alongside Jim when they owned Post Products. Although they never had children of their own, Violet enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. Violet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim and her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Mary Snyder and Tom Madden for all the help they gave Violet after Jim had passed. Also a special thanks to Dennis and Sharon Nutt for their years of friendship. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 16, 1 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Homes McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Violet's memory to Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)