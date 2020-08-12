1/1
Violet Spinelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Spinelli, 102, gracefully passed away August 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1918. She was a vivacious, fun spirited, energetic lady who loved her family, friends, and always carried a deck of cards with a bag of coins to play poker anytime or anywhere to win. Socially belonged to several clubs: Jolly Misers poker club, Unione Abruzzese Ladies Auxiliary ( Italian Center), making meatballs for 18 years and receiving In 2001 Merit Award. President of the La Gioia social club, Tops Weight Loss Club, St. Sebastian Church Seniors, and Alpha Delta Pi sorority Mother's Club. Volunteered with Girl Scouts of USA, North American Indian Cultural Center/bingo, Portage Path, Perkins, Hower Vocational, and Buchtel schools PTA President. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard of 65 years; parents, Frank and Marianna; daughter, Susan; sister, Diana Lias; brothers, Norman (Suzanne) and Vito Jackman. She is survived by her sister, Dorthy Kalstrom; daughters, Sandie (James) Severt, Suzette Spinelli, and Sheryl (James) Maslanka; grandchildren, Rich (NIcole), Sherrie (NIck), Erin (Geoff), Cara (Spencer), and Stephen (Fiancee- Mary); great-grandchildren, Hayley, Violet, Audrey, and new baby girl due in October; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Thank you to all those at Ohio Living Rockynol who showed kindness and gentleness to our Mother and Grandmother. Visiting hours are Thursday August 13, from 4 - 7 p.m., at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave, Akron, Ohio 44320. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved