Violet Spinelli, 102, gracefully passed away August 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1918. She was a vivacious, fun spirited, energetic lady who loved her family, friends, and always carried a deck of cards with a bag of coins to play poker anytime or anywhere to win. Socially belonged to several clubs: Jolly Misers poker club, Unione Abruzzese Ladies Auxiliary ( Italian Center), making meatballs for 18 years and receiving In 2001 Merit Award. President of the La Gioia social club, Tops Weight Loss Club, St. Sebastian Church Seniors, and Alpha Delta Pi sorority Mother's Club. Volunteered with Girl Scouts of USA, North American Indian Cultural Center/bingo, Portage Path, Perkins, Hower Vocational, and Buchtel schools PTA President. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard of 65 years; parents, Frank and Marianna; daughter, Susan; sister, Diana Lias; brothers, Norman (Suzanne) and Vito Jackman. She is survived by her sister, Dorthy Kalstrom; daughters, Sandie (James) Severt, Suzette Spinelli, and Sheryl (James) Maslanka; grandchildren, Rich (NIcole), Sherrie (NIck), Erin (Geoff), Cara (Spencer), and Stephen (Fiancee- Mary); great-grandchildren, Hayley, Violet, Audrey, and new baby girl due in October; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Thank you to all those at Ohio Living Rockynol who showed kindness and gentleness to our Mother and Grandmother. Visiting hours are Thursday August 13, from 4 - 7 p.m., at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Ave, Akron, Ohio 44320. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery