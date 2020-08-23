Violet Louise Sunderland (McCombs), passed away at home on August 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Louise was born in Commodore, Pennsylvania on August 18, 1932, moved to Kenmore at age 8, and graduated from Kenmore High School in 1950. Louise loved nature and gardening and spent many hours volunteering at Inventure Place and, more recently, with Summit Metro Parks. She leaves her husband, Bruce, with whom they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in November. Survived by her sister, Betty (Mel) Channell; her children, Lorraine (Jeffrey) Brotherton, Nancy (Art) Hayes, and Dale Sunderland; her grandchildren, Brian (Frances) Brotherton, Joshua Brotherton, Lori Cochran, Michelle Brotherton, Tracy (Mike) Maurer, and Rachel Penwell; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Fleming and Arthur McCombs; her brothers, Quay, Doyle and Lyle McCombs; her sister, Beula Hannaman; her granddaughter, Amy Hayes. At her request, there will be no viewing hours or funeral service. She will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery with private interment. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







