Virgene Ann Looney
1927 - 2020
Virgene Ann Looney, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Virgene was born in Sugarcreek, Ohio on September 16, 1927 to the late Virgil and Estella Suntheimer. She was a member of Firestone Park United Methodist Church, where she sang with the Mother Singers. Virgene enjoyed her volunteer work at Akron City Hospital and as a poll worker. She was an avid reader, and a talented pianist. A wonderful mother and grandmother, her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. In addition to her parents; Virgene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Looney. She is survived by her children, David (Pamela), Carol Kearns, and Brian (Katherine); grandchildren, Allyson Austin, Matthew Austin, Meaghan Austin, LaVonna McCaw, Kevin (Wendy) Getz, Alexander Looney; great-grandchildren, Ben, Ethan, Isaac, Levi McCaw, and Jack Austin. Thank you to Altercare of Hartville, for their compassionate care of Virgene the past few weeks. Private services have been held. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
