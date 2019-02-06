|
Virgil D. Dixon
WADSWORTH -- Virgil D. Dixon, 86, of Wadsworth, passed away February 2, 2019.
He was born March 20, 1932 in Rittman, Ohio to the late Oscar and Mary (nee Bowers) Dixon.
Virgil was a hard working family man.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne V. Dixon and daughter, Tina Mize. Virgil is survived by his children, Roy (Colleen) Dixon, Paul Dixon and Mike (Tammy) Cooper; son-in-law, Steve Mize; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 11 to 12 on Friday February 8th, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Canaan Cemetery in Creston, OHio.
Hilliard Rospert
330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019