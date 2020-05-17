Virgil Frank Lisle, age 93, passed away peacefully, May 10, 2020, at home in Uniontown, Ohio. Born February 18th, 1927, he was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Virginia, son, David, and grandson, Thomas. He was a WWII Navy veteran who served in the Pacific Theater with the 3rd Amphibious Marine division, surviving the Battle of Okinawa. He graduated from The University of Akron with his degree in Accounting upon his return from the war. He was an avid golfer and served as president of Akro-Club for many years. He spent many years in the trucking industry, retiring at 56. He purchased H&R Block franchises which enabled him to have more time for wonderful adventures with his grandchildren. They will always remember "hitting the trail" with him and his great love of family. He is survived by his three daughters: Christine (Ian) Boone, Janet (Thomas) Magelaner, and Susan (Jeffrey) Will; grandchildren: Julie (James) Weese, Adam (Nicole) Will, Ryan and Melanie Will; great-granddaughter, Virginia Weese. Private family service will be held at Billow Funeral Homes. "Nothing is so strong as gentleness. Nothing so gentle as real strength." Saint Francis de Sales







