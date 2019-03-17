Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Pyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Pyles


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil Pyles Jr.

Virgil Pyles Jr., 79, passed away March 10, 2019.

He was born December 24, 1939 in Jordan, West Virginia. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Virgil lived most of his life in Akron and worked in Iron and Steel Construction. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He also umpired softball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Garnett L. (Davis) Pyles; three children: Debbie of Wooster, Virgil Pyles III of Akron, and Randolph of Shaker Heights; nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Per his wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now