Virgil Pyles Jr.
Virgil Pyles Jr., 79, passed away March 10, 2019.
He was born December 24, 1939 in Jordan, West Virginia. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Virgil lived most of his life in Akron and worked in Iron and Steel Construction. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He also umpired softball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Garnett L. (Davis) Pyles; three children: Debbie of Wooster, Virgil Pyles III of Akron, and Randolph of Shaker Heights; nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Per his wishes, his body has been donated to medical science. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019