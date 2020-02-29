|
) Virginia A. Werner, 95, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH on September 15, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Werner, Sr. and granddaughter, Larie Stephan. Left to cherish her memory are her children; James Werner, Jr., Sheryl Martin, Paul Werner (Pattie); Virginia Stephan, Margaret Lumsden (Howard); grandchildren, Duane Martin (Odessa), Troy Martin (Mandy), Rebekah Stephan, and Brigitte Stephan; great grandchildren, Joshua, Remington, Macy, Mallory, Cedric, and Dean; special friend, Don Alberson; and Beth Steiner, who was like a daughter to her; and several other family members and friends. Virginia went to North High School and was a cheerleader until graduation. She worked at General Tire, Food Park, and eventually retired from Kroger. She participated in Firestone Prime Timers, enjoyed playing euchre, rummy and other card games with family and friends, and loved social gatherings and going on cruises. Virginia was always singing songs to her friends, family and her nurses while giving them hugs, until the day she got her wings. If you've ever asked her how she is doing, she would reply, "Mean and hateful and getting away with it!" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Altercare of Alliance, 11750 Klinger Ave. NE, Alliance, OH 44601 in Virginia's name. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020