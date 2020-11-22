HUDSON -- Virginia Ann "Ginny" (Werntz) Elms, 87, went Home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on November 15, 2020. Her legacy spans more than 60 years of faithful service to her Lord, her family, her church and her friends. She leaves her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Elms; son, John W. Elms; daughter, Elizabeth Ann (James) Bascom; granddaughters, Kathryne and Kristen Bascom, who affectionately called her "Nana." Read Virginia's full memorial with photos at www.redmonfuneralhome.com
